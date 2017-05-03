A new Twist on Designing Plastic Packaging

The next phase of the plastics economy will mean going around in circles—but in a good way.

The “new plastics economy” will require rethinking all aspects of the plastics supply chain, both pre- and post-consumer, so that more kinds of material can be brought into a truly circular economy. That’s one of the points Rick Zultner, director of process and product development at TerraCycle, and Leonore Adams, safety, environment and sustainability manager at Amcor Rigid Plastics, will be making at “Understanding and Succeeding in The New Plastics Economy,” a keynote panel discussion at PackEx Toronto, to be held May 16-18 at the Toronto (Ontario) Congress Centre. The session will be moderated by Norbert Sparrow, editor in chief of PlasticsToday.