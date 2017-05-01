Pantene Bottle Helps Save Water

By

You may be familiar with some of Procter & Gamble’s sustainable packaging innovations—the most recent among them, a shampoo bottle made from beach plastic, for example. But what about a package that encourages the sustainable use of another resource?

Recognizing the importance of water in the production and consumption of its products, for many years, decades actually, P&G has focused on environmental policies around water. These include developing products that contain less water as well as those that require less water to use, and supporting efforts to ensure safe and clean drinking water.