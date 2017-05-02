PET Bottles, Plastic Pouches and Metal Beverage Cans made up nearly 60% of all Package Types Sold in North America in 2015.

PET Bottles will see significant growth (2.6% CAGR) as continued interest in healthy lifestyle drives more consumers to bottled water. Currently, bottled water and carbonates account for 76% of PET Bottle packaging.

Plastic pouches will see a CAGR of 5.7%, adding nearly 2 billion units sold by 2020. Confectionary and processed fruits will drive growth in flexible pouches, offering convenience for on-the-go snacking.