PET Bottles, Plastic Pouches and Metal Beverage Cans made up nearly 60% of all Package Types Sold in North America in 2015.

by | May 2, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging

PET Bottles will see significant growth (2.6% CAGR) as continued interest in healthy lifestyle drives more consumers to bottled water. Currently, bottled water and carbonates account for 76% of PET Bottle packaging.

Plastic pouches will see a CAGR of 5.7%, adding nearly 2 billion units sold by 2020. Confectionary and processed fruits will drive growth in flexible pouches, offering convenience for on-the-go snacking.

PET Bottles, Plastic Pouches and Metal Beverage Cans made up nearly 60% of all Package Types Sold in North America in 2015.

by | May 2, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging | 0 Comments

PET Bottles will see significant growth (2.6% CAGR) as continued interest in healthy lifestyle drives more consumers to bottled water. Currently, bottled water and

Read More

