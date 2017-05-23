ACC Welcomes New Plastics Economy Innovation Prize

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation and The Prince of Wales’s International Sustainability Unit announced the $2 million “New Plastics Economy Innovation Prize,” funded by U.S. Philanthropist Wendy Schmidt. Recognizing that plastics demand is expected to double in the next 20 years, this initiative aims to advance the design and recycling of plastics—particularly packaging—to keep material out of the ocean.

The Washington-based American Chemistry Council’s (ACC’s) Plastics Division, which represents leading resin producers, welcomed the initiative and issued the following statement from Steve Russell, vice president of plastics:

“America’s plastics makers welcome efforts to promote innovation and advance the sustainability and recycling of plastics. We applaud those who are working to keep plastics out of our oceans and waterways. The New Plastics Economy Innovation Prize is a welcome step toward treating used plastics as valuable resources for creating new, useful products.