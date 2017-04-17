Canada’s Plastic Packaging Recycling Rate Continues To Rise

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – April 12, 2017) – The Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) released a new report today: “2015 Post-Consumer Plastics Recycling in Canada” informing Canadians that their recycling efforts continue to increase the amount of post-consumer plastic packaging being recycled across Canada. This is the 7th year the CPIA has conducted this study. In 2015 the numbers show Canada’s recycling systems and plastics industry realized an additional 0.4% of plastic recycled in 2015 compared to 2014 as reported by Moore Recycling Associates. This increase is the result of more plastic products and packaging collected, specifically HDPE (#2) bottles for recycling. In total, at least 322 million kilograms of post-consumer plastic packaging were collected in Canada for recycling.

The study results come from a voluntary survey that is sent out to more than 500 companies that handle recycled plastics in North America. These companies are made up of re-claimers, exporters, brokers, material recovery facilities (MRFs) and other handlers of used plastics.