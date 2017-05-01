Flexible Packaging is More Sustainable Than People Realize

Flexible packaging shows up in thousands of applications in our daily lives, but a lot of that packaging also shows up floating in our oceans and rivers. What can the industry do to improve flexible packaging’s image? Put it into context, which is what Diego Donoso, President, Packaging & Specialty Plastics Division, at Dow Chemical Co., did during a presentation at the recent SustPack 2017 event in Scottsdale, AZ. Flexible packaging is “inherently more sustainable and uses less energy” than many other forms of packaging, noted Donoso. “However, the same qualities that make it desirable become a challenge when looking at end-of-life recycling.”

One of the challenges stems from the lightweight properties of flexible packaging. It takes four times more pouches to achieve the volume of 100 bottles. And because of its lower density, it floats, and thus is much more visible. Donoso pointed out, using the now ubiquitous photos of plastics in our waterways, that 40% of the waste found in the oceans and rivers is not plastic, and 80% of ocean trash comes from land-based sources, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region.