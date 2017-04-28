Envision Plastics to Remove 10 Million Pounds of Ocean-Bound Plastic

Envision Plastics’ (Atlanta) new goal is a kind of watershed moment for the supplier that is also welcome news for pollution prevention: Recovering up to ten million pounds of plastic at risk of polluting our oceans, equivalent to approximately 70 million 1-gallon milk jugs, over the next two years.

Past efforts to protect oceans from plastic have focused on removing the material after it has reached a beach or entered a waterway, but these efforts have failed to collect meaningful volumes, according to Envision Plastics. Envision’s OceanBound Plastic leverages the capabilities of the company’s global supply chain and manufacturing expertise to solve this problem and deliver a resin fit for most high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic applications before it can enter waterways and oceans.