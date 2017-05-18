Multipack Adhesive Cleared for PET Bottle Recycling

As a form of packaging for PET bottles which does not require any visible secondary shrink film packaging, Nature MultiPack has attracted much attention: The PET bottles are held together by dots of adhesive specially developed and supplied by NMP Systems GmbH (Düsseldorf, Germany), a wholly owned subsidiary of KHS GmbH (Dortmund, Germany).

In 2016 the system won the German Design Award for outstanding communication design and sustainable packing. Considerable savings in materials and practical handling distinguish the pack from all other packaging variants.