Not Just Another Day at the Beach for Plastics Packaging

At the beginning of the year, I wrote an article about the medical device industry’s prospects in 2017 , which looked pretty good in my opinion. Now, a survey of more than 3,000 industry professionals from around the world conducted by regulatory consultancy Emergo (Austin, TX) offers an equally sunny forecast. Despite all the uncertainty here and abroad, survey participants are “surprisingly optimistic about 2017,” writes Emergo.

It turns out that 2016 was a good year for the medtech industry, with one-third of companies responding to the survey reporting a more than 10% increase in sales compared with 2015. And they are bullish on 2017, at least in the mature markets. When asked where they expect to see their strongest growth in 2017, 60% of respondents indicated the United States and 51% said Europe. That represents an uptick from the 2016 survey, when 51% and 40%, respectively, said that the strongest growth would come from those countries.