Shepherd Thermoforming & Packaging Diverts 43 Million Water Bottles From Landfill

Offering customers the option to use recycled materials is just one benefit that Shepherd Thermoforming & Packaging (Brampton, ON, Canada) provides through its recycled PET (RPET) materials program. They can choose RPET, made from up to 100% post-consumer recycled PET water bottles, for their packaging needs, and contribute to diverting an estimated 43 million water bottles from landfills, according to Mark Shepherd, CFO of the family-owned business. In 2016, the company processed close to four million pounds of RPET.

Shepherd told PlasticsToday in a phone interview that the recycled content varies. “Our suppliers say they can produce 100% recycled material; on average, it ranges from 30 to 60% recycled content,” Shepherd commented.