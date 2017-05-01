SustPack 2017 Provides Platform for Discussion of ‘Plastics Problem’

For at least 100 years, innovators and scientists have wrestled with how to make that modern miracle material—plastic—better, stronger and more durable. Finding new applications for all these materials was the next big challenge, as plastic went from the Hula Hoop (a way to get rid of excess PE), drinking glasses and the Frisbee to automotive exterior parts and engine components. Along the way, plastics became ubiquitous.

Now it seems that innovators and scientists are struggling with how to get rid of those same polymer materials that just won’t go away. As I listened to various presentations at SustPack 2017 in Scottsdale, AZ, this week, I was in awe of the amount of time and money that is being put into trying to make plastic look like something other than what it is, or to make it disappear altogether in some magical, mystical way—“like it never even happened” (if I may steal the tag line from the ServePro TV commercial).