Trendspotting: Plastic Packaging in Transition

Over the course of that long, strange trip of a year that was 2016, PlasticsToday reported on a plethora of trends in plastics packaging. Everything from alternatives to metal cans to 100% recyclable, single-use coffee pods made headlines. As the year wraps up, we rounded up the most innovative technologies that are sure to be a hit in the marketplace in 2017.

The Klear Can developed by Milacron (Cincinnati, OH) is similar to many polypropylene (PP) plastic containers with double seam EZO can ends found in stores today. Although it behaves like a can, it is recyclable. The base is plastic and the rim represents a very low percentage of the package; so low, in fact, that it is microwavable. The product is over 98% plastic after the can is opened. The PP Klear Can scores a 5 for recyclability.