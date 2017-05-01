EcoStrate Wins ISRI 2017 Design for Recycling Award

Arlington, Texas-headquartered EcoStrate SFS Inc., has received the 2017 Design for Recycling (DFR) Award from the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), Washington, for its ability to create composite plastic products from postconsumer, high-polymer-content scrap materials that are difficult to recycle. (EcoStrate was profiled in the April 2014 issue of Recycling Today.)

ISR describes its DFR Award as its “most prestigious award.” It is awarded annually to the most innovative contribution to designed with recycling in mind and recognizes proactive steps made by manufacturers that have actively incorporated DFR principles into products and processes.