Despite plastic being used a growing number of product and packaging applications because of the environmental benefits it offers, its recycling rate has not kept up with that pace. However, the material’s environmental benefits may not be obvious to consumers, according to Patty Moore, president of Sustainable Materials Management of California and executive director of Plastic Recycling Corp. of California, Sonoma, California. Moore addressed attendees of the ISRI2017 session The New Energy Boom and how it Impacts Profitability of Plastics Recycling.
Moore addressed the concept of sustainable materials management, explaining that it was about “impact, not attributes,” such as containing recycled content, being compostable or being organic.
Related Posts
Back to the Future: Exploring Extrusion at SPE’s ANTEC
At Walt Disney World in Orlando, you can go on a trip inside Spaceship Earth, the huge geosphere with mouse ears in the logo. You
Gunnar and Robuso Form Partnership
Gunnar AG, which makes cutting machines for composites, has formed a partnership with Germany-based Robuso, which supplies a range
ISRI2017: Recycled Plastics Make Inroads in Auto Applications
While it’s not necessarily an easy road to travel, recycled plastics increasingly are being used in automotive applications, according to sessions
Artificial Sausage Casing Technology Smokes the Competition
It’s an old adage that you never want to know how the sausage gets made. But the food industry may want to pay close attention to a new artificial
ISRI2017: Plastic’s Environmental Impact
Despite plastic being used a growing number of product and packaging applications because of the environmental benefits it offers,
What Story Does Your Recycled Plastics Tell Consumers?
If branding is all about telling a story, generic post-consumer recycled content may be lacking in that department. Sourced from recycled material
Sales in the Brazilian Composites Industry Fell 4% in 2016
Result totaled USD 810 million; further shrinkage is expected for this year. In 2016, sales in the Brazilian composites industry totaled USD 810
From the Interpack Floor: Film Converter Brews Up Specialized Coffee Capsule Lidding Film
Coffee capsules have become ubiquitous in the U.S. and Europe, designed to create hot beverages that range from coffee and tea to more
Oxygen & Other Gas Barrier Films Market to Grow Over 4% Annually
Demand for oxygen and other gas barrier films is forecast to increase 4.1% annually to $4.1 billion in 2021. Growth will be driven by demand for
Model for Affordable Housing Completed in Germany
Providing housing quickly, cost-effectively and sustainably is a global challenge. This is true above all in low-income and economically underdeveloped