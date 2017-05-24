New developments in marker technologies for sorting plastic packaging should not be viewed as “the answer” to increasing recycling rates, however they could be valuable in other ways leading to higher quality and value in recycling, suggests Axion Consulting (Bramhall, United Kingdom), which specializes in resource recovery.
While methods to detect different polymer types, such as fluorescent pigments and digital watermarks, offer exciting potential, they should be seen as a way to safeguard recyclate quality, asserts Richard McKinlay, Axion’s head of engineering & research.
Meanwhile, existing Near Infrared (NIR) technology still has much “unexploited potential” in recovering more packaging such as polypropylene (PP) from rigid plastics, polyethylene (PE) and PP films. That would go a long way to increasing recycling rates, McKinlay adds.
Related Posts
CPIC Moves Headquarters
Chongqing Polycomp International Corp (CPIC), said to be the world’s third-largest glass fiber manufacturer by installed volume, has
Sicomin and Notox Form a Sustainable Synergy
Bio resins continue to grow in popularity and manufacturers are keen to offer customers products that deliver environmental benefits
Huber Engineered Materials Launches Expansion of Fire Retardant Unit
Huber Engineered Materials has made a 20% capacity increase at its fire retardant additives (FRA) manufacturing plant in Bauxite, Arkansas,
Evaluating Separation Technologies for Plastics Recycling
New developments in marker technologies for sorting plastic packaging should not be viewed as “the answer” to increasing recycling
Hexion to Offer Wood Composite Resins in China
The company will dedicate capacity from its phenolic resins plant in Zhenjiang, China, to meet growing regional demand for forest product
Taking Small Steps to Leverage Big Data in Your Business
What can the life sciences, electronics and semiconductor industries teach us about manufacturing? Plenty, according to Doug Suerich, who
A Lightweight Damage Resistant Composite Fuel Pipe Assemblies
Tods Aerospace, a Unitech Aerospace Company and leader in advanced composite materials technologies, has completed an 18 month
Hybrid Paper-Plastic Pouch Commercialized
Treofan (Düsseldorf/Raunheim, Germany) showcased during Interpack the first commercial application of its hybrid packaging solution
Avery Dennison (AVY) to Acquire Finesse Medical
Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) announced today that it has acquired Finesse Medical Ltd., an innovator in the development and
PIA Launches Sustainability Advisory Board
The Plastics Industry Association (Plastics), Washington, has launched a Sustainability Advisory Board that will include members who