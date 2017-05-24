Evaluating Separation Technologies for Plastics Recycling

New developments in marker technologies for sorting plastic packaging should not be viewed as “the answer” to increasing recycling rates, however they could be valuable in other ways leading to higher quality and value in recycling, suggests Axion Consulting (Bramhall, United Kingdom), which specializes in resource recovery.

While methods to detect different polymer types, such as fluorescent pigments and digital watermarks, offer exciting potential, they should be seen as a way to safeguard recyclate quality, asserts Richard McKinlay, Axion’s head of engineering & research.

Meanwhile, existing Near Infrared (NIR) technology still has much “unexploited potential” in recovering more packaging such as polypropylene (PP) from rigid plastics, polyethylene (PE) and PP films. That would go a long way to increasing recycling rates, McKinlay adds.