ISRI Releases 2017 Legislative Agenda

by | May 10, 2017 | Daily News, Process Recycling

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), Washington, has released its legislative agenda detailing its advocacy priorities. The agenda emphasizes six broad issue areas affecting the industry: taxes and the economy, international trade, energy and the environment, transportation and infrastructure development, workplace safety initiatives and regulatory policy.

“The 2017 legislative agenda draws attention to the legislative priorities ISRI has been advocating for on behalf of its members for a number of years,” says Robin Wiener, the association’s president. “With a new administration settling in, and much uncertainty in Washington as a whole, we wanted to make it clear where ISRI stood on issues that impact the recycling industry. The decisions made by Congress, the administration, at the state-level and internationally can have far-reaching ramifications on recyclers. It is important that our members know we are fighting on their behalf every day at every level of government,” she adds.

Source Link

Related Posts

Newly Formed Spectrum Plastics Brings Medtech OEMs Full Range of Injection Molding, Extrusion Services

by | May 10, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion, Injection Molding, Medical | 0 Comments

Mid-market private equity firm Kohlberg & Co. LLC (Mount Kisco, NY) announced today that it has closed the acquisition of Pexco and successfully merged it

Read More

Airborne and TenCate Long Term Agreement for Satellite Solar Array Systems

by | May 10, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

TenCate Advanced Composites, a supplier of composite materials for high performance aerospace and industrial applications, and Airborne announce the signing

Read More

German RepRap Presents new Liquid Additive Manufacturing Technology at RAPID + TCT

by | May 10, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

German RepRap GmbH (Feldkirchen, Germany) is showcasing its latest 3D printing technology—Liquid Additive Manufacturing (LAM)—at RAPID + TCT in Pittsburgh this

Read More

ISRI Releases 2017 Legislative Agenda

by | May 10, 2017 | Daily News, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), Washington, has released its legislative agenda detailing its advocacy priorities. The agenda emphasizes six broad issue

Read More

BASF’s Heat-Resistant Polyamide Ultramid® Endure in the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

by | May 10, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

BASF is introducing its heat-resistant polyamide Ultramid® Endure in two new powertrain applications on the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia: the air intake manifold with

Read More

New Material Options for Industrial 3D Printing

by | May 10, 2017 | Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

To say the 3D printing market is booming is an understatement: A recent Deloitte study estimates 3D printing will increase from $4.8 billion today to $20.5 billion

Read More

High Melt-Strength PS for Extruded Foam Packaging Debuts

by | May 10, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

A new high-melt-strength grade of high-heat crystal polystyrene for the extruded foam polystyrene sheet market from Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc.

Read More

DSM’s Q1

by | May 10, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Global science company DSM has reported what it calls a ‘very strong first quarter’, with sales up 13% to €2,159 million and net profit up 75% to €149 million

Read More

Hexagon Enters Into Long-Term Agreement With Leading Oil & Gas Player

by | May 10, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Hexagon Composites’ subsidiary Hexagon Lincoln has entered into a long-term agreement with Certarus Ltd. for the sale of Mobile Pipeline® modules to the resurgent oil

Read More

DSW Presents Advanced Plastic Injection Molds From China for Worldwide Clients

by | May 10, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

Technically advanced operations have made manufacturing industry see a rapid transformation over the past few decades. Thanks to advanced machineries like CNC machines,

Read More

Submit a Comment