ISRI Releases 2017 Legislative Agenda

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), Washington, has released its legislative agenda detailing its advocacy priorities. The agenda emphasizes six broad issue areas affecting the industry: taxes and the economy, international trade, energy and the environment, transportation and infrastructure development, workplace safety initiatives and regulatory policy.

“The 2017 legislative agenda draws attention to the legislative priorities ISRI has been advocating for on behalf of its members for a number of years,” says Robin Wiener, the association’s president. “With a new administration settling in, and much uncertainty in Washington as a whole, we wanted to make it clear where ISRI stood on issues that impact the recycling industry. The decisions made by Congress, the administration, at the state-level and internationally can have far-reaching ramifications on recyclers. It is important that our members know we are fighting on their behalf every day at every level of government,” she adds.