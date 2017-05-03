ISRI2017: Barriers Loom in Chinese Scrap Trade

Spring 2017 has been presenting barriers and question marks for exporters sending scrap materials from the rest of the world into China. Presenters at a session on the state of scrap trading with China at ISRI2017, the annual convention of the Washington-based Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Inc. (ISRI), say some of the challenges could remain, as could some of the confusion.

Imported plastic scrap shipments have been having difficulty clearing customs into China since the introduction of the “National Sword” campaign in January 2017, noted Dr. Steve Wong. Wong is the managing director of Hong Kong-based Fukutomi Co. Ltd. and the chairman of the China Scrap Plastics Association.