ISRI2017: Plastic’s Point of View

Plastics recycling is not unlike other recyclable materials when it comes to quality: the cleaner the bale, the more money that can be made. Speakers in several sessions that focused on plastics recycling at ISRI2017, the annual convention of the Washington-based Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), which took place in New Orleans April 22-27, discussed ways recyclers can improve plastic quality, shared tips on how to reduce bale rejections and offered options to integrate unconventional fillers in plastics for profit.

In the Creating a Better Bale and Understanding Plastic Resin Identification session, speaker Dave Schneebaum, CEO of Snowtree Consulting and Recycling Inc., said China currently is accepting less plastics “because they want quality.” Schneebaum was referencing that country’s January 2017 implementation of its “National Sword” campaign. The border control regimen, according to China’s General Administration of Customs (GAC), is designed to crack down on smuggling and importing of “foreign waste” into the country.