Mohawk Industries Uses Recycled Material in Flooring Products

The 2016 Sustainability Report released online by global floor manufacturer Mohawk Industries in Calhoun, Georgia, paints a picture of the company’s efforts and desire to remain sustainable in its production.

“In 2016, our company enjoyed a record year, but our financial results are only one measure of our success,” says Jeff Lorberbaum, Mohawk’s chairman and CEO. “Today, as the world’s largest flooring company, we also assess our performance by the significant and positive impact we make through all aspects of our business. Our sustainability practices reflect the commitment of our company and the passion of our people. We continue to push the boundaries of sustainability with innovative new products and processes because we believe in—and are willing to invest in—a better tomorrow.”