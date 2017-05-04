New Process Promises Greener, More Efficient Carbon Fiber Recycling

While it is already possible to recycle carbon fiber, the material is often simply ground up, or broken down using high temperatures and harsh chemicals – the latter of which are difficult to safely dispose of. Additionally, the carbon strands themselves may be damaged in the process, plus the polymer resin which is used to laminate them together can’t be reclaimed. Scientists at Washington State University, however, have developed a process that they say doesn’t have any of those drawbacks.

Created by a team led by Prof. Jinwen Zhang, the technique involves immersing waste pieces of carbon fiber in a solution made up of “mild acids” and liquid ethanol.