What Story Does Your Recycled Plastics Tell Consumers?

If branding is all about telling a story, generic post-consumer recycled content may be lacking in that department. Sourced from recycled material suppliers selling resins aggregated from one or many municipal recycling facilities, generic recycled materials (that is “rPET” or “rHDPE”) contain plastic from many different types of products and packaging, come from any number of places and have no traceability back to the original product or where the material was generated or collected.

Identifying the key values that drive significance with customers and consumers is a huge factor in crafting a narrative. Many companies branding for sustainability have publicly stated goals and have made commitments to increase the amount of post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins in their product packaging. This is because one of the most important factors consumers cite in their selection of eco-friendly products is the use of recycled content.