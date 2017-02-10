Ambitious Euro Project Diverts PCR Waste to Yield new Plastics

AIMPLAS (Valencia, Spain) is coordinating the European project LIFE ECOMETHYLAL that allows diverting more than 100,000 tonnes of plastic wastes each year from landfills to obtain methylal, a substance that can be used as a solvent or as a raw material to produce new plastics.

The project is aimed at recovering by means of chemical recycling wastes mainly from the packaging, electric-electronic and automotive sectors, as well as the wastes from the packaging recycling process.