SC Johnson Finds Way to Recycle Ziploc® Brand Bags From Curbside Bins, Step Toward Increasing Recycling

RACINE, Wis., May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — In its quest to make Ziploc® brand bags recyclable from curbside bins, and avoid millions of pounds of plastic from ending up in landfills, SC Johnson announced today it has reached a milestone in that effort – successfully converting flexible film that includes grocery store and Ziploc® brand bags collected from curbside bins into full-size garbage bags.

Developing a way to reuse Ziploc® brand bags is a key step in the process to make recycling available at the curb, along with other types of plastic film. While 18,000-plus commercial stores currently accept Ziploc® brand bags for recycling, those efforts only amount to about 0.2 percent of Ziploc® brand bags sold being recycled. Finding a way to allow Ziploc® brand bags to be collected curbside and then recycled will make the practice more convenient and boost recycling numbers, as only about one-third of U.S. residents currently recycle.

“For decades we have worked to lighten our environmental footprint,” said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “It’s who we are. It’s how we operate. And, recycling Ziploc® bags is just one more example.”

