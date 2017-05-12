Free Guide Explains Advantages of Thermoforming in Metal Replacement Projects

Thermoforming is a mature technology that has been attracting renewed interest in recent years. As Clare Goldsberry observed in an article from March 2015, “Thermoforming has moved rapidly from the more primitive methods of 30 years ago to a high-technology form of processing that is giving injection molding a run for its money.”

Heavy gauge plastic thermoforming is also an option for OEMs exploring metal replacement opportunities, and Productive Plastics (Mt. Laurel, NJ) has published a design guide to help them. The Fiberglass to Plastic Thermoforming Comparison and Conversion Guide is available as free download in a PDF format from the Productive Plastics website .