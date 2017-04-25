Re|focus Attendees can Save on Admission

To honor Earth Day, which was Saturday, April 22, 2017, the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), in partnership with the sustainability division of SPE (Society of Plastics Engineers), will offer attendees $50 off of registration to its second annual Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit using the code EARTHDAY, which expires April 30, 2017.

The Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit also has announced additional speakers who will join its three-day summit in Orlando, Florida, from June 27-29, 2017. The summit is designed to help the plastics industry take its sustainability goals from aspirational to operational.