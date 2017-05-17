Surface Generation Delivers Largest Ever PtFS System to Quatro Composites

Quatro Composites using PtFS to produce thermoplastic components for major aircraft programme.

Surface Generation, a provider of advanced carbon fibre processing technologies, today announced that it has completed delivery of its largest ever PtFS system to advanced composites manufacturer Quatro Composites of Poway, California.

The modular PtFS system, which can be reconfigured for use across multiple projects, is being used to create thermoplastic structures as part of a high volume North American aircraft programme. It is the first system produced by Surface Generation to incorporate more than 200 individually heated and cooled areas within the tool faces, allowing thermal control to be applied even more precisely when forming highly complex components.