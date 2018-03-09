$150 million marine debris project

An industry-funded ocean plastics prevention initiative has received support from a number of new partners, including brand owners, a chemicals giant and an intergovernmental group.



Closed Loop Partners announced this week that the collaborative Closed Loop Ocean effort has added The Coca-Cola Company, Dow Chemical Company, Kimberly-Clark, and Partnerships in Environmental Management for the Seas of East Asia (PEMSEA) as supporters.



The initiative launched last fall with the goal of raising $150 million to fund waste management and recycling infrastructure in Southeast Asia. The region was targeted because it is the top contributor to marine plastic debris. The group says roughly eight million metric tons of plastic enters the ocean each year from five rapidly growing economies: China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam

