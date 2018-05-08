Addivant to Highlight Polymer Additives at NPE2018

DANBURY, Conn., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading polymer additives supplier Addivant will showcase its latest polymer additive innovations, expanded customer technical support, and investment strategy at the upcoming NPE2018 May 7-11 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida (Booth #S12205).



Since 2010, more than $130 billion of new investment in chemical manufacturing capacity has been announced on the back of the shale gas development in the U.S., leading to an expected tripling of plastic resin exports between 2014 and 2030. To satisfy the robust regional growth, Addivant as the leading local producer of specialty additives for the U.S. plastics industry, is well positioned to support the industry ensuring supply security and developing breakthrough solutions.





Addivant’s breakthrough nonylphenol-free stabilizer WESTON® 705 is becoming the industry standard for polyethylene (PE) food packaging.