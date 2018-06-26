Kenya: African boat builder turns plastics into colorful dhow

There is a certain easiness to life that Lamu people have around them.



There is a calmness to their gait and speech. Life for them seems effortless, and Ali Skanda is not an exception to this rule. He would pass as the poster boy for life in Lamu complete with a boat and moat making skills. The 48-year-old Skanda comes from a family of carpenters and dhow builders in Lamu.



“We are building a ship entirely from used plastic and will sail it from Lamu to Cape Town,” he says smiling, then breaks out in a laugh.



The boat will be a world’s first — from the unique building techniques to the pioneering expedition, which will see the boat travel further south than any other previous dhow expedition into the treacherous Southern Ocean and Cape Horn.