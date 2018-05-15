Artificial grass is gaining ground in turf war

Artificial turf is experiencing greater demand in a number of markets, according to a recent study, The Global Market for Artificial Turf 2018, published by Applied Market Information Ltd. (AMI Consulting; Bristol, UK). A key feature of artificial turf is its capability to withstand more intensive use than natural grass, a major benefit for many sports field owners. For home owners and architects, it provides a desirable landscaping option.



In each application, artificial turf has developed from being a valuable alternative where climatic conditions are challenging—too much or too little rain, high heat or freezing temperatures—to becoming the product of choice.



Artificial turf may comprise several polymeric components. The yarns are made from polyethylene (PE), polypropylene and polyamide. For backing, coating, infill and shock pads, the main materials are styrene butadiene latex, styrene butadiene rubber, polyurethane, PE, thermoplastic elastomers, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber and organic materials. Selection of components and materials used in artificial turf systems, particularly for sports installations, is a key issue facing the industry today, according to the study.