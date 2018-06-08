PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Milton Georgia’s Attis Industries Joins Plastics Bioplastic Division

by | Jun 8, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Medical, North America

Plastics-Industry-Business-Today-Attis-Joins-Bioplastic-Division

MILTON, GA, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) (the “Company” or “Attis”), a diversified innovation and technology holding company, today announced its participation in the innovative Plastics Industry Association (“PLASTICS”) Bioplastics Division.

Bioplastics made from biomass can be used as renewable offsets for fossil fuel-derived feedstocks in manufacturing products for use in the same applications as traditional plastics. The global bioplastics market is one of the fastest growing sectors of the plastics industry, with a forecasted annual growth of 20-30%. It has expanded rapidly over the last five years and is expected to increase from $2 billion in 2014 to nearly $44 billion in 2020, while contributing 32,000 jobs to the American economy.

Attis is positioned to take advantage of this explosive growth with its portfolio of patented and patent-pending processes and biobased products, including the Company’s proprietary melt-flowing lignin bioproduct. These lignin products enable increased biobased feedstock inclusion rates in conventional production processes, while opening up new markets for higher-priced bioplastics by cost-reducing final formulations…

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EU plastics industry outraged by proposal to ban single-use plastics

by | June 12, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, Europe | 0 Comments

The European Commission recently presented an ambitious new...
Read More

Plastic straws suck! Here are hay straws

by | June 12, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, Global | 0 Comments

HAY! Straws are made from natural wheat stems and are 100%...
Read More

Sigma Plastics buys California-based Poly Pak America

by | June 12, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Film Extrusion, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America, Packaging | 0 Comments

There are certainties in life: birth, death and Sigma Plastics Group...
Read More

Alpharetta Georgia’s Spectrum Acquires Fermatex Vascular Technologies

by | June 11, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Spectrum Plastics...
Read More

The War On Plastics Sounds Good But What Exactly Is It?

by | June 11, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

I haven’t seen Blue Planet II. I may be the only person in the...
Read More

Tannins: An Environmentally-Friendly Ingredient for the Plastics Industry

by | June 11, 2018 | Daily News, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

The plastics industry is one of the fastest growing in the world....
Read More

Vietnamese terminals will suspend scrap plastic imports

by | June 11, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Environmental, Recycling, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

Major Vietnam shipping terminals will temporarily stop accepting...
Read More

Milton Georgia’s Attis Industries Joins Plastics Bioplastic Division

by | June 8, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Medical, North America | 0 Comments

MILTON, GA, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attis Industries, Inc....
Read More

Siargao Philippines leaders bank on ‘eco-bricks’

by | June 8, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Daily News, Environmental, Recycling | 0 Comments

THE island of Siargao in the Philippines, the country’s major...
Read More

Don Rosato: Emerging plastics technologies at NPE and ANTEC shows

by | June 8, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

Let’s highlight some emerging plastics technologies at NPE and...
Read More