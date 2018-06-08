Milton Georgia’s Attis Industries Joins Plastics Bioplastic Division

MILTON, GA, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) (the “Company” or “Attis”), a diversified innovation and technology holding company, today announced its participation in the innovative Plastics Industry Association (“PLASTICS”) Bioplastics Division.



Bioplastics made from biomass can be used as renewable offsets for fossil fuel-derived feedstocks in manufacturing products for use in the same applications as traditional plastics. The global bioplastics market is one of the fastest growing sectors of the plastics industry, with a forecasted annual growth of 20-30%. It has expanded rapidly over the last five years and is expected to increase from $2 billion in 2014 to nearly $44 billion in 2020, while contributing 32,000 jobs to the American economy.



Attis is positioned to take advantage of this explosive growth with its portfolio of patented and patent-pending processes and biobased products, including the Company’s proprietary melt-flowing lignin bioproduct. These lignin products enable increased biobased feedstock inclusion rates in conventional production processes, while opening up new markets for higher-priced bioplastics by cost-reducing final formulations…