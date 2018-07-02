PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

The humble Australian bee is helping to disrupt the plastics industry

by | Jul 2, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Polymer Science

Polymer-News-Technology-Today-Australian-bee-disrupts-plastics-industry

It doesn’t make honey, live in a hive or have yellow stripes, but the unassuming Australian masked bee holds the key to disrupting the trillion-dollar global plastics industry.

A biotech start-up company has found the solitary masked bee’s cellophane-like nesting material is not only water-repellent, as expected, but also resistant to flames, high temperatures and strong chemicals.

Humble Bee, based in New Zealand, is now in the process of reverse-engineering the nesting material in a bid to manufacture a biodegradable alternative to plastic on a large scale and at a competitive price.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photographer Michael James Fox focuses on plastic bags

by | July 4, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Europe, Film Extrusion | 0 Comments

Plastics is the unlikely celebration of plastic bags and, more...
Read More

IPL Plastics shares fall in first trading

by | July 3, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Shares in IPL Plastics dipped in their first hours of trading...
Read More

DecaBDE proposal would ‘end recycling of car, electronics plastics’ in Europe

by | July 3, 2018 | Automotive, Business, Daily News, Electrical/Electronic, Environmental, Europe | 0 Comments

Derogation for recycled material must be included, says industry A...
Read More

Thailand bans scrap plastic imports

by | July 3, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

The government of Thailand has banned all scrap plastic from...
Read More

Bertschi invests in new European plastics hub for Antwerp

by | July 3, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Europe | 0 Comments

The Swiss company Bertschi has chosen the port of Antwerp for...
Read More

Robert Ackley, Davis-Standard employee, inducted into into Plastics Hall of Fame

by | July 3, 2018 | Daily News, Extrusion, North America, Profile | 0 Comments

Robert Ackley, a longtime employee of Davis-Standard in Pawcatuck,...
Read More

Rowmark LLC Sold To Windjammer Capital

by | July 2, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Ohio — A Findlay business is changing hands. A release from...
Read More

The humble Australian bee is helping to disrupt the plastics industry

by | July 2, 2018 | Asia/Pacifica, Business, Daily News, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

It doesn't make honey, live in a hive or have yellow stripes, but...
Read More

Universal Plastics acquires Kintz Plastics in Howes Cave, NY

by | July 2, 2018 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America, Thermoforming | 0 Comments

HOWES CAVE — The largest manufacturer in Schoharie County, NY has...
Read More

Plastics alternatives: Is the cure worse than the disease?

by | July 2, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, North America | 0 Comments

In the search for alternative plastic materials that don’t sit in...
Read More