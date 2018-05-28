Carlos Lizandara is next president of Spanish plastics industry organization

Carlos Lizandara is next president of Spanish plastics industry organisation.



Carlos Lizandara has been elected as the new president of the Centro Español de Plásticos (CEP, Barcelona / Spain; www.cep-plasticos.com). The decision was made at CEP’s 64th general assembly meeting on 25 April 2018 in Barcelona. He replaces José Luís Rodríguez, who has held the CEP presidency since 2010.



Lizandara has more than 30 years of experience in the European plastics industry. He joined the Bayer group in the Iberian region in 1976, where he worked in various functions in the areas of technical plastics, cellulose derivatives and raw materials for paints. Since 2007, Lizandara is director of the Polycarbonate division at Covestro.