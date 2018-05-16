CHINAPLAS 2018 Record attendance in Shanghai

Record attendance at new exhibition centre in Shanghai / Speedy, high-end production / E-commerce and digitalisation expanding in China’s plastics industry



“New Age, New Era, New Technology” was a motto of “Chinaplas 2018” (www.chinaplasonline.com), the world’s second largest plastics trade fair. The 32nd edition of the event was held from 24-27 April at a much larger venue – the “National Exhibition and Convention Center” (NECC) in Shanghai / China, with an approximately 340,000 m² of exhibition space. Here, expectations were fulfilled, with the trade fair witnessing a record number of visitors.



Organiser Adsale (Hong Kong / China; www.adsale.com.hk) has recorded the number of attendees over the four-day event at 180,701, of which 47,900 or 26.5% were from outside of China. This is up 16.4% over the year before, when Chinaplas 2017 was held in Guangzhou, Guangdong (155,258 visitors), and an increase of 21.6% compared to the last edition in Shanghai in 2016 that saw 148,575 visitors. The second day of the fair was the fullest, with 64,385 registered visitors. The highest share (37%) of overseas visitors was on the last day of the event, when a total of 15,548 people attended.