PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

CHINAPLAS 2018 Record attendance in Shanghai

by | May 16, 2018 | All End Markets, All Materials, All Processes, Business, Daily News, Global

https://plastics.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/CHINAPLAS-2018

Record attendance at new exhibition centre in Shanghai / Speedy, high-end production / E-commerce and digitalisation expanding in China’s plastics industry

“New Age, New Era, New Technology” was a motto of “Chinaplas 2018” (www.chinaplasonline.com), the world’s second largest plastics trade fair. The 32nd edition of the event was held from 24-27 April at a much larger venue – the “National Exhibition and Convention Center” (NECC) in Shanghai / China, with an approximately 340,000 m² of exhibition space. Here, expectations were fulfilled, with the trade fair witnessing a record number of visitors.

Organiser Adsale (Hong Kong / China; www.adsale.com.hk) has recorded the number of attendees over the four-day event at 180,701, of which 47,900 or 26.5% were from outside of China. This is up 16.4% over the year before, when Chinaplas 2017 was held in Guangzhou, Guangdong (155,258 visitors), and an increase of 21.6% compared to the last edition in Shanghai in 2016 that saw 148,575 visitors. The second day of the fair was the fullest, with 64,385 registered visitors. The highest share (37%) of overseas visitors was on the last day of the event, when a total of 15,548 people attended.

Source Link

Related Posts

CHINAPLAS 2018 Record attendance in Shanghai

by | May 16, 2018 | All End Markets, All Materials, All Processes, Business, Daily News, Global | 0 Comments

Record attendance at new exhibition centre in Shanghai / Speedy, high-end production / E-commerce and digitalisation expanding in China's plastics industry "New Age, New Era, New Technology" was a motto of "Chinaplas 2018" (www.chinaplasonline.com), the world's second...
Read More

NPE wraps its largest show in history

by | May 16, 2018 | All Materials, All Processes, Business, Daily News, Global, North America | 0 Comments

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) concluded NPE2018: The Plastics Show, the largest plastics show in history attracting more than 2,180 exhibiting companies. Attendees spent the week uncovering innovation, business intelligence and opportunity, across more...
Read More

Coperion on the ‘Booming’ Plastics Market

by | May 15, 2018 | Business, Compounding, Daily News, Global, North America | 0 Comments

Many look at compounding as a leading indicator for the plastics business overall. When big polyolefins companies buy multi-million-dollar lines, that’s a good sign for the industry. It means they are ramping up production, adding capacity as a result of...
Read More

McNiff’s Riffs: The last plastic straw

by | May 15, 2018 | Consumer, Daily News, Environmental, North America | 0 Comments

Tim McNiff has a long and somewhat checkered history with the plastic drinking straw, and he has decided to put them aside for the good of Mother Earth I was about 12-years old, and on my way up to my neighbor’s cabin on Lake Pokegema when we stopped at Tobies in...
Read More

Artificial grass is gaining ground in turf war

by | May 15, 2018 | Construction, Consumer, Daily News, Extrusion, North America | 0 Comments

Artificial turf is experiencing greater demand in a number of markets, according to a recent study, The Global Market for Artificial Turf 2018, published by Applied Market Information Ltd. (AMI Consulting; Bristol, UK). A key feature of artificial turf is its...
Read More

NPE ’18: Industry organization unveils plastics educational tool

by | May 14, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America, Plastics Training/Education | 0 Comments

ORLANDO, FL (ICIS)--This Is Plastics, an educational resource created to turn industry employees into ambassadors, was announced on Monday by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) at this year’s National Plastics Exposition (NPE). The website offers educational...
Read More

Petoskey Plastics of Morristown, TN announces $29.6M expansion

by | May 14, 2018 | Business, Consumer, Daily News, Film Extrusion, North America, Packaging | 0 Comments

MORRISTOWN, TN (WJHL) - A local plastics manufacturer plans to invest $29.6 million in its existing facility and add 70 jobs over the next five years. Petoskey Plastics is an environmentally-focused film, bag and resin manufacturer. The company supplies the...
Read More

SPE’s Annual Technical Conference

by | May 14, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America, Plastics Training/Education | 0 Comments

ANTEC, the Society of Plastics Engineers’ (SPE) annual technical conference, was co-located here at the Orange County Convention Center with NPE2018 through Thursday of last week. It is the largest, most respected and well-known conference in the plastics industry,...
Read More

Why don’t environmental influencers engage with the plastics industry?

by | May 9, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Environmental, Europe, Global, Packaging, Recycling | 0 Comments

UK - Sustainability, the marine plastics crisis, microplastics and carbon wastage are all important factors for consumers, politicians and the plastics industry alike, and out of all of these groups, it is the plastics industry that is left screaming into the vacuum....
Read More

Mississippi-based South Central Polymers invests in Jacksonville, TX

by | May 9, 2018 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

JACKSONVILLE, TX – In March, Booneville, Mississippi-based South Central Polymers, Inc. (SCP) closed on the purchase of Myco Plastics, Inc. (Myco). SCP President and CEO Bud Hanna said, “the company [SCP] was originally planning to expand into another market, but was...
Read More

Submit a Comment