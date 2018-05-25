Plastics Maker to Close China Plant, Open U.S. Site

Brunswick, OH-based rubber and plastic parts manufacturer Philpott Solutions Group plans to shutter its operations in China and re-shore production to a new site in the U.S., Crain’s Cleveland Business reported Monday.



“We’re getting out of China,” the firm’s president and chief executive officer Mike Baach told the publication. “We’re bringing those jobs back.”



Philpott’s decision to relocate its production to Aurora stemmed from quality issues with its Chinese partners, Baach said. The company formerly had a facility in Shanghai that sourced some rubber parts from Chinese producers.