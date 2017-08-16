Composite Prepregs for Marine Applications

by | Aug 16, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials

plastic news NTPT prepregpanelsNorth Thin Ply Technology, which makes lightweight prepreg materials, and boat builder Fibre Mechanics, have joined forces to develop composites for boatyards.

The companies plan to build structures such as bulkheads, girders and interior joinery panels offsite as prepreg composite panels, made to the specification, shape and size required by the design.

