The conventional plastic bag is the best for the environment

Quebec Government LCA proves the conventional plastic shopping bag is NOT single-use



MONTREAL, May 9, 2018 /CNW/ – The first-ever Canadian scientific study of plastic shopping bags provides definitive proof that the conventional thin plastic shopping bag (17 micron) is the best bag environmentally and economically when compared to all other bags on the market.



Conducted by the Government of Quebec, the Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) found that no replacement option has an environmental advantage in the event of a ban on plastic shopping bags.