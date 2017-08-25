Conventus Polymers is Named Distributor of LG Chem in US and Canada

Conventus will sell a range of LG Chem materials from traditional glass/mineral filled and flame retardant grades to specialty/niche compounds primarily for injection molded applications in the electrical/electronics and lighting industries.

Conventus offers a highly technical focus and unique expertise and strong relationships with key OEMs. The company’s highly focused approach within key end-use markets and its ability to develop new applications will be critical in expanding penetration of LG Chem materials in the U.S. and Canada.