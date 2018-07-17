PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Cooper Standard to acquire Lauren Manufacturing & Plastics

by | Jul 17, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion, Injection Molding, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America

Cooper-Standard-Acquires-Lauren-Manufacturing-Plastics

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire two components from Lauren International — Lauren Manufacturing and Lauren Plastics. This acquisition will aid the Novi, MI-based supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry to expand in markets served by its Industrial and Specialty Group (“ISG”). Cooper Standard will acquire four plants of Lauren Manufacturing — two in New Philadelphia, one each in Kent and Spring Lake, MI. However, terms of this agreement have not been disclosed and the fructification of this agreement depends upon certain regulatory approvals.

Lauren Manufacturing and Lauren Plastics are extruders and molders of polymers, with expertise in sealing solutions for industrial and specialty automotive applications. On the other hand, ISG within Cooper Standard is accountable for driving growth of the company’s products and technologies in non-automotive, and specialty markets. This acquisition will aid ISG expand its sealing product line in key industrial markets.

In the past year, shares of Cooper-Standard have outperformed the industry it belongs to. Its stock has grown 26.5% in comparison with the industry’s increase of 12.4%.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Business booming for plastic giants as change beckons

by | July 17, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Global | 0 Comments

PARIS (AFP) - It is the worst enemy of environmental campaigners,...
Read More

Fire at Mexico PTA plant increases pressure on PET resin market

by | July 17, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Engineering Plastics, North America | 0 Comments

The struggling PET resin production markets in Europe and the...
Read More

Cooper Standard to acquire Lauren Manufacturing & Plastics

by | July 17, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion, Injection Molding, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire two components...
Read More

Georgia: Fire destroys large plastics plant in Carroll County

by | July 17, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A fire ripped through a major plastics...
Read More

Erie, PA plastics industry could be helped by $6 billion Shell cracker

by | July 13, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

Although Erie County has lost nearly 5,000 manufacturing jobs over...
Read More

23-Year-old Invents Method to Break Down Unrecyclable Plastic Film

by | July 13, 2018 | Commodity Polymers, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

Miranda Wang is one of the co-founders of BioCellection: a company...
Read More

Oklahoma based RL Hudson buys Colorado’s Rapid Production Tooling

by | July 13, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America, Tool & Die | 0 Comments

BROKEN ARROW, Okla.—Custom injection molder RL Hudson & Co. L.L.C....
Read More

Texas: Complex bankruptcy leaves potential of plastics plant unmet

by | July 13, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Engineering Plastics, Global, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

In 2011, an Italian plastics giant surprised the market with plans...
Read More

Custom-Parts Marketplace Xometry acquires MakeTime, Raises $25 Million

by | July 12, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, Mfg On Demand, North America, Part Design | 0 Comments

Xometry Inc., an online marketplace for custom-manufactured parts,...
Read More

Fox: Al Qaeda terror group launches war on plastic bags

by | July 12, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, Middle East, North America | 0 Comments

When they're not trying to cause death and destruction, one terror...
Read More