Dole’s Joint Venture Recycling Company Celebrates 25 Years

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 21, 2018–Dole Food Company announced today that Recyplast S.A., an innovative plastic recycling company based in Costa Rica and with joint ownership including a subsidiary of Dole Fresh Fruit, recently surpassed 25 years in its mission to dramatically reduce and reuse agricultural waste.

Raul Martinez (right), General Manager of Dole Standard Fruit de Costa Rica, receives a plaque from Jose Miguel Ramirez, General Manager of Recyplast, in recognition of the contribution of Dole’s banana plantations in the correct handling, storage, and provision of field plastic waste.

The plastic recycling facility pioneered the collection of field plastics after use in banana growing operations in Costa Rica. This reuse and recycling process includes reclamation of plastic bags that protect bananas from weather and insects, as well as the collection of plastic twine used to prop the banana plants and other plastics used to protect the fruit during cultivation. The field plastic is processed into plastic corner boards, which support and reinforce the structural integrity of shipping pallets. Even after arrival some Dole customers continue to recycle the corner board products down the chain.