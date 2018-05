DowDuPont Inc. is working on a series of deals to tighten the focus at two of the three spinoffs it plans for next year.



The company will divest as much 10 percent of the portfolio in specialty products, which will reclaim the DuPont name, Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen said on a conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings. The bulk of asset sales will happen after the unit is spun off as a separate company next year, although a few deals may precede that, he said.