Siargao Philippines leaders bank on ‘eco-bricks’

THE island of Siargao in the Philippines, the country’s major surfing destination, has joined the rest of the world in adopting a movement to solve the pollution caused by plastic bottles through the so-called eco-bricks (ecobricks.org).

Eco-bricks are made of used plastic bottles packed tight with used, cleaned and dried plastic to create building blocks that can be used over and over again. Eco-bricks can also be packed with other nonbiological wastes that are toxic to the environment (i.e., styrofoam, wires, small batteries, etc.).

The local government and community stakeholders in Siargao Island have started a campaign to rid the fast-rising surfing destination of plastic waste. Siargao’s initiative coincides with the Month of the Ocean, International Day for Biological Diversity, World Environment Day, World Ocean’s Day and the International Year of the Reef 2018, according to Matugas.