Don Rosato: Emerging plastics technologies at NPE and ANTEC shows

Let’s highlight some emerging plastics technologies at NPE and ANTEC, starting with what’s leading the 3-D printing plastics revolution. In the traditional 3-D printing area of FFF, or fused filament fabrication, novel open-source software has come to the forefront.



A second major driver is entirely new high-speed, cost-effective, 3-D printing processes that are starting to be competitive in the low- to mid-volume range (5,000 to 20,000 parts). Hewlett Packard’s HP Jet Fusion 3D Printer is easily up to 10 times faster versus than existing FFF fused deposition 3-D processes, while delivering parts at half the cost.



Next, metal-to-plastic car engine part replacement began with the famed engine designer Matti Holtzberg 40 years ago and the original Polimotor/Ford Motor Company project…