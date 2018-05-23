EU to ban plastic straws, cutlery and balloons

The EU has confirmed that it aims to ban straws, cutlery, plates and balloon sticks made of plastic as part of a purge on the use of plastics.



The European Commission is seeking to reduce plastics polluting the environment, especially in oceans and on beaches.



According to a detailed draft legislative proposal seen by this website, the Commission has chosen to ban items such as straws and balloon sticks because “readily available alternatives” exist. The proposals are due to be formally tabled by the end of May.