European Plastics Recycling industry group announces award winners

Announced at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe in Amsterdam, the five winners were as follows:
- Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year: Willemijn Peeters, founder of Netherlands-based Searious Business
- Building & Construction Product: Beaulex stormwater buffer products from Illinois-headquartered DS Smith Plastics
- Recycled Plastic Consumer Lifestyle Product of the Year: The Grundig vacuum cleaner made with recycled plastics sourced from electronics and appliances, by Turkish household appliance company Arçelik
- Recycled Plastic Packaging Product: The recycled Systalen PRIMUS HDPE bottle from Der Grüne Punkt of Germany.
- Technology Innovation in Plastics Recycling: BarrierPack Recyclable, a functional and recyclable PE-based laminate developed by Austrian paper and packaging company Mondi.