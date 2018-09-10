Chinese pipe maker to open U.S. processing plant

A Chinese company will open a plastics recycling facility in Georgia, the latest instance in a growing trend of Chinese investment in North American processing infrastructure.





Yunnan Xintongji Plastic Engineering plans to open a plant in Montezuma, Ga., where the company will take in scrap plastic and process it into pellet form. Bloomberg News first reported the development.





The pellets will be shipped to China, where they won’t be subject to the scrap import restrictions because they will be in finished form. Yunnan Xintongji Plastic Engineering uses recycled plastics to make construction pipes.





The Georgia Recycling Coalition told Plastics Recycling Update the company plans to mostly handle post-industrial and post-commercial material. That includes nylon and LDPE film from the carpet sector, a variety of plastics from the automotive industry, and LDPE film, HDPE totes, plastic pipe and more from agricultural generators.





See the ‘Source Link’ for the full article.

