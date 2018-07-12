PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Fox: Al Qaeda terror group launches war on plastic bags

by | Jul 12, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, Middle East, North America

When they’re not trying to cause death and destruction, one terror group is setting out to save the environment.

An Al Qaeda-affiliated terror group has decided to follow in the footsteps of cities such as Seattle, San Francisco and Boston and countries like Australia and the United Kingdom in instituting a ban on plastic bags.

Al Shabaab announced on a radio broadcast last week that, in addition to already-prohibited items such as music and movie theaters, residents in areas controlled by the terrorist group will no longer be allowed to use plastic bags — because of the bags’ harmful effects on the environment, according to The New York Times.

