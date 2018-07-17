PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Fire at Mexico PTA plant increases pressure on PET resin market

by | Jul 17, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Engineering Plastics, North America

Plastics-News-Today-Fire-Mexico-PTA-plant-PET

The struggling PET resin production markets in Europe and the Americas are likely to take another hit after a devastating fire at Alpek’s Altamira Mexico purified terephthalic (PTA) facility last weekend caused significant damage.

Although the extent of the damage remains unclear, one plant is expected to be offline for an extended period of time. It comes at a time when Europe and the Americas is already experiencing critically tight PET resin supply due to both PET resin and PTA plant outages.

“The fire occurred in one of Alpek’s two PTA plants at the site, with each plant having a typical nameplate capacity of 500,000 tonnes,” said Phil Marshall, head of PET at PCI Wood Mackenzie. “Alpek’s PTA plants at Altamira supply PTA to the adjacent M&G Mexico PET resin plant (now being operated by Alpek/DAK Americas), its sister company DAK Americans’ PET resin plants at Pearl River Mississippi USA as well as exports to various South American and European polyester producers in Spain, Italy, and Lithuania.”

Alpek operates three PTA plants in Mexico and one in Brazil and will be hoping that this will enable the company to minimise the impact of the outage.

Source Link

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Business booming for plastic giants as change beckons

by | July 17, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Global | 0 Comments

PARIS (AFP) - It is the worst enemy of environmental campaigners,...
Read More

Fire at Mexico PTA plant increases pressure on PET resin market

by | July 17, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Engineering Plastics, North America | 0 Comments

The struggling PET resin production markets in Europe and the...
Read More

Cooper Standard to acquire Lauren Manufacturing & Plastics

by | July 17, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion, Injection Molding, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire two components...
Read More

Georgia: Fire destroys large plastics plant in Carroll County

by | July 17, 2018 | Business, Daily News, North America | 0 Comments

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A fire ripped through a major plastics...
Read More

Erie, PA plastics industry could be helped by $6 billion Shell cracker

by | July 13, 2018 | Business, Commodity Polymers, Daily News, North America, Polymer Science | 0 Comments

Although Erie County has lost nearly 5,000 manufacturing jobs over...
Read More

23-Year-old Invents Method to Break Down Unrecyclable Plastic Film

by | July 13, 2018 | Commodity Polymers, Daily News, Environmental, Global, Scrap Plastics | 0 Comments

Miranda Wang is one of the co-founders of BioCellection: a company...
Read More

Oklahoma based RL Hudson buys Colorado’s Rapid Production Tooling

by | July 13, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America, Tool & Die | 0 Comments

BROKEN ARROW, Okla.—Custom injection molder RL Hudson & Co. L.L.C....
Read More

Texas: Complex bankruptcy leaves potential of plastics plant unmet

by | July 13, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Engineering Plastics, Global, Mergers & Acquisitions, North America | 0 Comments

In 2011, an Italian plastics giant surprised the market with plans...
Read More

Custom-Parts Marketplace Xometry acquires MakeTime, Raises $25 Million

by | July 12, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Mergers & Acquisitions, Mfg On Demand, North America, Part Design | 0 Comments

Xometry Inc., an online marketplace for custom-manufactured parts,...
Read More

Fox: Al Qaeda terror group launches war on plastic bags

by | July 12, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental, Middle East, North America | 0 Comments

When they're not trying to cause death and destruction, one terror...
Read More