CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. – A fire ripped through a major plastics manufacturing plant, Superior Recreational, in Carroll County, collapsing the entire 80k-foot structure.



Flames started at Superior Plastics in Carrollton around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said the blaze spread quickly. Crews were still working to put out hot spots 12 hours later.



Police confirmed that only two employees were inside the plant at the time and they both got out safely.