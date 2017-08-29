Group of Companies Invests in Future of SMC

A consortium of international companies joined forces to drive the future of Sheet Molding Compound (SMC), an established and cost-efficient material for the production of lightweight components.
The companies will kick off a joint market and technology study on September 12, 2017 which will pave the way for establishing a new high-performance generation of SMC materials (high-performance SMC). Companies along the entire SMC value chain as well as those interested in the SMC technology are invited to join.
To increase the lightweight potential of SMC materials and thereby open up additional applications for fiber-reinforced plastics in highly cost-driven sectors such as the automotive sector, a next generation of High-Performance SMC (HP-SMC) is required. These high-performance materials consist of short and continuous carbon and glass fibers and combinations of these as well as customized resin compounds. In comparison to other materials, HP-SMC value chains are determined by a high number of interdependencies between material, processing and application properties which are both challenge and potential and will be addressed in the upcoming study.
